Willis Dady expanding work program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willis Dady Homeless Services in Cedar Rapids is expanding its work program that helps people with criminal backgrounds or substance abuse issues find jobs.

The nonprofit has added two new buildings; one of them will house a mattress recycling warehouse. That area will be where clients can work for Willis Dady while also receiving one-on-one training on how to work with managers, deal with stress in the workplace, and negotiate time off.

Kelsey Culver, the employment services director for the organization, said the warehouse also gives them construction experience before they can work with one of their partners to find long-term employment.

“There’s a lot of stigmas related to having a criminal background, and sometimes it’s hard to see past that piece of paper,” Culver said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.