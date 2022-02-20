Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Willis Dady expanding work program

Willis Dady Homeless Services in Cedar Rapids is expanding its work program. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports on the organization's plans.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willis Dady Homeless Services in Cedar Rapids is expanding its work program that helps people with criminal backgrounds or substance abuse issues find jobs.

The nonprofit has added two new buildings; one of them will house a mattress recycling warehouse. That area will be where clients can work for Willis Dady while also receiving one-on-one training on how to work with managers, deal with stress in the workplace, and negotiate time off.

Kelsey Culver, the employment services director for the organization, said the warehouse also gives them construction experience before they can work with one of their partners to find long-term employment.

“There’s a lot of stigmas related to having a criminal background, and sometimes it’s hard to see past that piece of paper,” Culver said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 1504 Highway 1, north of Mount Vernon, for a grain bin accident.
Four people rescued after grain bin rupture north of Mount Vernon
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses
If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
Expected snowfall totals in eastern Iowa on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Quick-moving band of snow or mix could create slick Friday evening travel

Latest News

A person practices CPR chest compressions on a dummy in Marion on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Marion Fire Department hosts public CPR training, emphasizing preparation
Glenn "Pee Wee" Boyd, left, and Ken Boyd, right.
Galena brothers, both World War II vets, treated to birthday surprise
Birthday veterans.
Galena brothers, both veterans, celebrate 97th, 101st birthdays together
CPR chest compressions.
Marion Fire Department holds public CPR training