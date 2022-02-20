Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A very warm Sunday is in the forecast with highs reaching the 40s & 50s

A very warm Sunday is in the forecast with highs reaching the 40s & 50s
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to sunshine and warmer conditions across Eastern Iowa compared with Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 20s. Sunday afternoon will also be much warmer than Saturday, with highs reaching the 40s and 50s thanks to strong southerly winds. Mild conditions will continue overnight, with Sunday night lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

However, conditions will change at the beginning of the upcoming work week as a low-pressure system brings a chance for rain, snow, and wintry mix to Eastern Iowa Monday and Tuesday. For now, ice accumulation is possible on roadways across Eastern Iowa, with a trace to 2 inches of snow possible in Northeastern Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four

Latest News

A very warm Sunday is in the forecast with highs in the 40s & 50s.
A very warm Sunday is in the forecast with highs reaching the 40s & 50s
Southwesterly winds hold on for Sunday.
Southerly winds, sunshine send temperatures surging Sunday
Southwesterly winds hold on for Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday