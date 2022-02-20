A very warm Sunday is in the forecast with highs reaching the 40s & 50s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to sunshine and warmer conditions across Eastern Iowa compared with Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 20s. Sunday afternoon will also be much warmer than Saturday, with highs reaching the 40s and 50s thanks to strong southerly winds. Mild conditions will continue overnight, with Sunday night lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

However, conditions will change at the beginning of the upcoming work week as a low-pressure system brings a chance for rain, snow, and wintry mix to Eastern Iowa Monday and Tuesday. For now, ice accumulation is possible on roadways across Eastern Iowa, with a trace to 2 inches of snow possible in Northeastern Iowa.

