UNI drops rivalry series to Drake

The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped a close one to in-state rival Drake falling...
The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped a close one to in-state rival Drake falling 73-68 in the final minutes of Saturday’s contest.(Northern Iowa Athletics)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa women’s basketball team dropped a close one to in-state rival Drake falling 73-68 in the final minutes of Saturday’s contest.

Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 19 points, while Bre Gunnels added 13. Gunnels also picked up six rebounds and career-high six blocks.

Almost half of UNI’s points came from the paint and the Panthers found some success capitalizing off of Drake turnovers with 23 points made. UNI barely lost the rebounding game with 34 boards to the Bulldogs 37.

UNI returns home for a Friday meeting with Bradley. The Panthers won the earlier season meeting against the Braves.

