Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four

HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash early on Saturday morning had several victims, including one who died at the scene.

At around 2:38 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol and other agencies were sent to a report of a crash on Iowa Highway 150 near its intersection with Jackson Avenue, located in a rural area of Buchanan County south of Hazleton. Troopers believe that a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on the highway when it crossed the center line, colliding with a 2008 Pontiac head-on. The pickup then struck a 2021 Ford Explorer, according to officials.

Ronald Landals, 31, of Perry, was operating the Pontiac and was killed in the crash. Four others were hurt and taken to surrounding hospitals. Two of the victims in one vehicle required mechanical extraction from the vehicle, according to the Independence Fire Department.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Hazleton Fire and EMS, and Independence Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

