Three people injured in Des Moines shooting early Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured in a shootout in Des Moines early Sunday.

Des Moines Police said the victims said someone in a car driving by fired at them around 2 a.m., and a friend who was with them shot back at the car. KCCI reports that officers found one woman with a gunshot wound near Wells Fargo Arena, and she was transported to a hospital. Two other victims with gunshot wounds showed up at a different hospital a short time later. Police said all three victims are expected to survive.

The person who shot back at the car was unhurt and is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.