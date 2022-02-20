Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Three people injured in Des Moines shooting early Sunday

A police tape and scene.
A police tape and scene.(MGN / Cutout Credit: Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured in a shootout in Des Moines early Sunday.

Des Moines Police said the victims said someone in a car driving by fired at them around 2 a.m., and a friend who was with them shot back at the car. KCCI reports that officers found one woman with a gunshot wound near Wells Fargo Arena, and she was transported to a hospital. Two other victims with gunshot wounds showed up at a different hospital a short time later. Police said all three victims are expected to survive.

The person who shot back at the car was unhurt and is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April

Latest News

Robert Lyon, 39, of Ames.
Roommate charged with murder after Ames man dies in stabbing
Canada's protests settle down, but could end in...
Canada’s protests settle down, but could echo in politics
French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID...
French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus
this is an image depicting a fire truck
No injuries after an apartment on Dean Road in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Sunday morning