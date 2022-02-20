Pop up Shop held in Cedar Rapids to help promote local small Black owned businesses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 22 local businesses participated in a Pop-up Shop at a Knights of Columbus in Cedar Rapids. A large number of items were sold at including beauty care products, jewelry, and food were sold at the event. Besides selling items the event also featured dancing from two majorettes from Cedar Rapids Washington High School. Organizers were happy with the community support for the Black History Month event and plan to turn this into the inaugural Pop-up Shop with the next one scheduled to take place in early April.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.