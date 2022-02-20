Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy’s dead city that nearly died again

Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again(MGN/ Archaeological Park of Pompeii / University of Valencia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMPEII, Italy (AP) — Pompeii, the ancient city destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, is experiencing a kind of rebirth. The immensely popular archaeological site near Naples nearly died a second death just over a decade ago, when excavated buildings collapsed after long years of neglect and mismanagement.

Excavations as part of engineering work to prevent similar debacles like the spectacular collapse in 2010 of a gladiators’ barracks are yielding exciting finds. The discoveries are also helping understand social divides in the once vibrant Roman city. The tourist attraction’s new, young, German-born director tells The AP reports on how new technologies are being developed to help Pompeii withstand its latest peril: climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms
Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
FILE - Then California State Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks to California Democrats at...
Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war’ in Europe
Pam Robb died after she was attacked by a recently rescued dog at a Florida animal rescue. Her...
Animal shelter worker killed when dog ‘suddenly snapped’