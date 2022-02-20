No injuries after an apartment on Dean Road in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 4:42 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 5900 block of Dean Road in Cedar Rapids after receiving reports of a smoke smell in an apartment building. When officials arrived, they found blacked out windows in one of the apartments.

Firefighters entered the apartment, found the fire and quickly extinguished it. The apartment’s two residents, one male and one female, both in their mid twenties, were not in the apartment at the time of the fire.

