Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No. 6 Iowa State rolls past No. 15 Oklahoma, 89-67

Ashley Joens hit 10 of 20 shots on her way to 28 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Emily...
Ashley Joens hit 10 of 20 shots on her way to 28 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Emily Ryan added 15 points for Iowa State and Lexi Donarski added 14.(Iowa State Athletics)
By ANDREW LOGUE
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens hit 10 of 20 shots on her way to 28 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Emily Ryan added 15 points for Iowa State and Lexi Donarski added 14.

Iowa State hit six of ten 3-point attempts in the first quarter and built a 28-16 lead when Ashley Joens hit a jumper with 2 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer from Aubrey Joens extended the margin to 31-16 early in the second period.

Skylar Vann and Madi Williams each had 10 points in the first half, helping the Sooners pull within 43-33 at the break.

The Cyclone lead eventually grew to 62-41 as Oklahoma continued to struggle offensively.

The Sooners committed 18 turnovers and made just four of their first 21 shots from behind the 3-point arc.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 1504 Highway 1, north of Mount Vernon, for a grain bin accident.
Four people rescued after grain bin rupture north of Mount Vernon
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses
If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
Expected snowfall totals in eastern Iowa on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Quick-moving band of snow or mix could create slick Friday evening travel