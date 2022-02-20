No. 6 Iowa State rolls past No. 15 Oklahoma, 89-67

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ashley Joens hit 10 of 20 shots on her way to 28 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. Emily Ryan added 15 points for Iowa State and Lexi Donarski added 14.

Iowa State hit six of ten 3-point attempts in the first quarter and built a 28-16 lead when Ashley Joens hit a jumper with 2 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer from Aubrey Joens extended the margin to 31-16 early in the second period.

Skylar Vann and Madi Williams each had 10 points in the first half, helping the Sooners pull within 43-33 at the break.

The Cyclone lead eventually grew to 62-41 as Oklahoma continued to struggle offensively.

The Sooners committed 18 turnovers and made just four of their first 21 shots from behind the 3-point arc.

