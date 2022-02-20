Galena brothers, both World War II vets, treated to birthday surprise

GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) - It’s not every day you see military honors outside of a McDonald’s, but it’s also not every day that World War II veterans celebrate milestone birthdays.

Ken Boyd turns 101 on Sunday. His little brother Glenn, also known as “Pee Wee,” will turn 97 on March 11.

The celebration in Galena, Illinois on Saturday was a surprise party and a surprise reunification. Glenn lives in Wisconsin and was brought to Illinois by the organization Vets Roll. That group usually takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials in their honor. But, since the pandemic, they have shifted their model to marking these major birthdays.

After a free lunch for the brothers at McDonald’s, the party headed back to Ken’s building just down the street. There, the brothers reminisced about their service. They both served on the same base in India and shared memories of watching out for tigers, leopards, and even smaller creatures, like leeches.

Shelly Weide, Ken’s caregiver, said throwing this party was important to recognize these men who have seen and survived so much.

“101, I mean that’s a special day in anybody’s life. So you want to celebrate. I surprised him,” Weide said. “I did pretty good,”

