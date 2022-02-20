Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Galena brothers, both World War II vets, treated to birthday surprise

Two brothers who served together in World War II are celebrating incredible milestones. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports from Galena.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Ill. (KCRG) - It’s not every day you see military honors outside of a McDonald’s, but it’s also not every day that World War II veterans celebrate milestone birthdays.

Ken Boyd turns 101 on Sunday. His little brother Glenn, also known as “Pee Wee,” will turn 97 on March 11.

The celebration in Galena, Illinois on Saturday was a surprise party and a surprise reunification. Glenn lives in Wisconsin and was brought to Illinois by the organization Vets Roll. That group usually takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials in their honor. But, since the pandemic, they have shifted their model to marking these major birthdays.

After a free lunch for the brothers at McDonald’s, the party headed back to Ken’s building just down the street. There, the brothers reminisced about their service. They both served on the same base in India and shared memories of watching out for tigers, leopards, and even smaller creatures, like leeches.

Shelly Weide, Ken’s caregiver, said throwing this party was important to recognize these men who have seen and survived so much.

“101, I mean that’s a special day in anybody’s life. So you want to celebrate. I surprised him,” Weide said. “I did pretty good,”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 1504 Highway 1, north of Mount Vernon, for a grain bin accident.
Four people rescued after grain bin rupture north of Mount Vernon
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses
If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
Expected snowfall totals in eastern Iowa on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Quick-moving band of snow or mix could create slick Friday evening travel

Latest News

A person practices CPR chest compressions on a dummy in Marion on Saturday, February 19, 2022.
Marion Fire Department hosts public CPR training, emphasizing preparation
A room at Willis Dady.
Willis Dady expanding work program
Birthday veterans.
Galena brothers, both veterans, celebrate 97th, 101st birthdays together
CPR chest compressions.
Marion Fire Department holds public CPR training