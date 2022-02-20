Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus

French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID...
French Quarter Festival returns after two-year COVID hiatus https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/(MGN/Pedro Szekely / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s been two years since the largest free festival and showcase of Louisiana music, food and culture has taken place in New Orleans’ French Quarter. But that changes in April, when the 2022 French Quarter Festival returns. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and last year.

Emily Madero, president and chief executive of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., said the countdown to this years’ event is officially underway. Thousands are expected to fill the city’s historic district from April 21 through April 24. The roster of artists scheduled to perform include Tank and the Bangas, Irma Thomas, the Soul Rebels, Amanda Shaw and John Boutte. The music will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The complete schedule is to be released in late March.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses

Latest News

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believed was in danger
Canada's protests settle down, but could end in...
Canada’s protests settle down, but could echo in politics
this is an image depicting a fire truck
No injuries after an apartment on Dean Road in Cedar Rapids caught fire early Sunday morning
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms