A fire in Marshalltown Saturday night caused a roof collapse

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, a fire started at 110 W. Main Street in Marshalltown Iowa KCCI reports. The Marshalltown fire department received calls of heavy black smoke and flames coming from a two-story vacant building.

The roof collapsed soon after the building caught fire with the second floor collapsing later on. It took crews four hours to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported. Officials are investigating the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.