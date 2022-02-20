Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A fire in Marshalltown Saturday night caused a roof collapse

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, a fire started at 110 W. Main Street in Marshalltown Iowa KCCI reports. The Marshalltown fire department received calls of heavy black smoke and flames coming from a two-story vacant building.

The roof collapsed soon after the building caught fire with the second floor collapsing later on. It took crews four hours to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported. Officials are investigating the fire’s cause.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April
Three-vehicle crash near Hazleton kills one, injures four
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses

Latest News

Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy's dead city that nearly died again
Pompeii: Rebirth of Italy’s dead city that nearly died again
Apartment caught fire in Cedar Rapids Sunday Morning
Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire
Students representing 48 teams competed in Coralville as the states main high school robotics...
Robotics competition held in Coralville to spur kids’ interest in STEM
Local Black businesses set up tables for customers for the inaugural Pup-up Shop
Pop-up shop in Cedar Rapids held to promote Black-owned businesses