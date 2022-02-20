Canada’s protests settle down, but could echo in politics

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s trucker protest, which grew until it closed a handful of Canada-U.S. border posts and shut down key parts of the capital city for weeks, could echo for years in Canadian politics and perhaps south of the border. The protest, which was first aimed a COVID-19 vaccine made for cross border truckers restrictions but grew to encompass everything from all COVID-19 restrictions to hate of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the mainstream media, was a reflection of simmering populist, right-wing anger and disinformation.

The Ottawa protests - the movement’s last major stronghold - appeared to be largely over by Saturday evening, though some protesters warned they were only regrouping. Hundreds danced near an intersection not far from Parliament

