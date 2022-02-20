Several injuries reported in downtown Cedar Rapids apartment fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews spent the overnight hours fighting a three-alarm fire at downtown Cedar Rapids apartment complex.

Fire crews responded to the Geneva Towers Apartments, located in the 300 block of 5th Avenue Southeast, just after midnight.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the 9th floor that quickly spread to the 10th. Firefighters used ladder trucks to assist with fighting the fire, and also used suppression systems in the building.

Officials say they were forced to evacuate the entire building. A temporary shelter was set up at a nearby church for evacuated residents.

Officials are reporting some residents with injuries, with one critical patient with smoke and possible heat injuries. Other residents with injuries were transported to local hospitals.

The fire was declared under control around 3am. Multiple stations assisted in putting out the fire.

Linn County Emergency Management said the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

No other information has been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

