Western Europe cleans up after storm leaves at least 12 dead

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Crews are clearing fallen trees and working to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleans up from one of the most damaging storms in years. Named Storm Eunice by the British and Irish weather services, and Storm Zeynep in Germany, Friday’s storm was the second to hit the region in a week. At least 12 people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

The U.K.’s National Rail association said routes across most of Britain remained affected on Saturday morning. The U.K.’s Met Office weather service said more strong winds would hit the southern coasts of England and Wales on Saturday, with the potential for further damage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

