This Fareway Cooking Segment has ways to cut down on salt

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer discusses how to reduce the salt in your diet in this Fareway Cooking segment.

Sodium is an essential nutrient for our bodies, however, most consume 2 to 3 times the recommended amount causing high blood pressure. Also, most of our sodium isn’t found in our salt shaker, but in processed foods.

One way to decrease the amount of salt in your food is by using different spices to season your meal. In addition, some foods typically considered healthy contain a lot of salt such as deli meat and whole wheat bread.

