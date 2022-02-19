Southerly winds, sunshine send temperatures surging Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early taste of Spring is on the way to wrap up the weekend, as winds turn southerly tonight.

This will cause an early low in the upper 10s and low 20s Sunday, with temperatures surging toward the upper 40s and upper 50s. Sunshine will be plentiful on Sunday, as well. This will be the warmest day of the calendar year so far for many in eastern Iowa, so enjoy it!

Things start to change later in the day on Monday, as the threat for a wintry mix develops. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible during this time. At least minor ice and snow accumulations are possible, especially north of Interstate 80. Stay tuned for additional updates as we get closer, but plan for potential disruptions to travel during that time.

Colder air hangs around after that, with another storm system that brings a threat for snow on Thursday. This storm could result in some more snow accumulation for many, but again, stay with us for more details as we get closer.

Temperatures stay below normal into the weekend with drier conditions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.