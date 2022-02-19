Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Southerly winds, sunshine send temperatures surging Sunday

Warmer air surges into eastern Iowa on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early taste of Spring is on the way to wrap up the weekend, as winds turn southerly tonight.

This will cause an early low in the upper 10s and low 20s Sunday, with temperatures surging toward the upper 40s and upper 50s. Sunshine will be plentiful on Sunday, as well. This will be the warmest day of the calendar year so far for many in eastern Iowa, so enjoy it!

Things start to change later in the day on Monday, as the threat for a wintry mix develops. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible during this time. At least minor ice and snow accumulations are possible, especially north of Interstate 80. Stay tuned for additional updates as we get closer, but plan for potential disruptions to travel during that time.

Colder air hangs around after that, with another storm system that brings a threat for snow on Thursday. This storm could result in some more snow accumulation for many, but again, stay with us for more details as we get closer.

Temperatures stay below normal into the weekend with drier conditions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 1504 Highway 1, north of Mount Vernon, for a grain bin accident.
Four people rescued after grain bin rupture north of Mount Vernon
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses
If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five cent deposit to most single-use beverage...
Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill
This was the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a...
Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive
Max Meiborg.
Max Meiborg, Cedar Rapids Jefferson equipment manager, gets star turn in starting role

Latest News

Southwesterly winds hold on for Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
First Alert Forecast
Cold wind moves across the state