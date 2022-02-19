Show You Care
SNAP benefits to be reduced to pre-pandemic levels in April

The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.
The increased benefits will be worth an average of $36 per month, per person, according to USDA.(WSAZ)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting in April SNAP food benefits will be returning to their pre-pandemic levels starting in April. The added minimum was $95 for those who receive SNAP benefits. For some families, it could be more depending on the number of people in the house and the overall household income.

This plan from DHS to return to normal levels comes as inflation hits a more than 40 year high. The Iowa Department of Human Services says SNAP receivers should prepare for the reduction in benefits.

HACAP says they are preparing for an increase in people needing their services.

“We are in the process of preparing to be able to have additional food, additional resources that we can provide for people that are facing this struggle,” said Kim Guardado, HACAP food reservoir director. “We know that families had to make difficult choices when it comes to you know if they’re not able to buy food or pay their health care bill or pay their light bill so we want to connect families to as many resources as possible so they don’t have to make those difficult decisions,”.

If a SNAP household has experienced changes like in cost of rent or number of Children, they should contact DHS to have their benefits adjusted accordingly.

