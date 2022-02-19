Show You Care
Running-Marquardt running for Linn County supervisor seat

Today Democratic state representative Kirsten Running-Marquardt announced she's running for Linn County Supervisor.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state representative is intending to go local and join the Linn County Board of Supervisors.

Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, a Democrat representing District 69 in southwest Linn County, announced that she will be running for her party’s nomination for District 1 of the county board. Running-Marquardt has served her district for 13 years.

“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination in the new District 1 for the Linn County Board of Supervisors. I believe it’s time for a fresh perspective and strong leadership to get things done for the people of Linn County,” Running-Marquardt said, in a statement. “I can promise my neighbors in District 1 that I will always listen to them and put our community first.”

Running-Marquardt will be hoping to replace Stacey Walker, who announced in October 2021 that he would not seek reelection in District 1.

Primary elections will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

