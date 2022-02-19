Planting Forward Project moving into next stage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is the last weekend people with large pieces of land, or anyone who wants to order a large number of trees, can do so through a local nonprofit.

Monarch Research in Marion said people with 3-acres of land or greater in Linn County or people wanting to plant 25 trees or more can do so through Sunday, February 20, 2022, before they move on to the next step of their re-planting project.

One of the people participating is Jeffery Nassif, of Linn County. He owns 40 acres of land and lost about 600 trees. All of the trees being delivered through Monarch Research were native trees to Iowa, something Nassif said was important to him.

“We want to re-plant and restore what was here,” Nassif said. “It won’t be something I see in my lifetime, but it will be for the future. We want to re-plant the Iowa forest back to what it was.”

The next step in the Planting Forward project would allow for school districts and employees to buy trees. Landowners who own 3 acres of property or more can buy in bulk again in the fall.

