Locals light up Des Moines in 3A semifinals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - 3A wrestlers punched their tickets to Saturday’s final round at the Wells Fargo Arena. Eastern Iowa was well represented on the mats.

Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Black Giomo kept his undefeated season alive at 113 pounds. A major in the quarterfinals and a decision in the semis puts the junior in the finals.

Another unbeaten junior, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ryder Block, rolled through his competition at 138.

Robert Avila Jr is looking to make history by becoming a 4-time state champion. The 145 pounder pinned his semifinal opponent in 44 seconds.

“This whole last calendar year I guess has been rough you could say,” the Iowa City West senior said. “All around it’s been a tough year so I’ve got something to prove myself.”

Tate Naaktgeboren of Linn-Mar hopes to grab back-to-back spots at the top of the podium. The 170 pounder racked up points early and often, winning by technical fall.

“I love wrestling on Saturday night. the past two years is fun,” Naaktgeboren said. “Going and coming back out here again so I’m excited.”

At 220, Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter needed just 66 seconds to pin his semifinal opponent. He’s looking for his 3rd state title.

“This one is definitely the best one,” Keuter said.

