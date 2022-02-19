Iowa lawmakers propose changes to state’s bottle bill

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - New legislation in the Iowa House of Representatives is proposing changes to the state’s bottle and can redemption program, commonly known as the bottle bill. State Rep. Chuck Isenhart led a group of Iowa lawmakers, who presented this bill on Wednesday.

If passed, House File 2440 would expand the five-cent deposit to most single-use beverage containers. Current law only allows products that are carbonated, alcoholic, or mineral water (including non-carbonated), and are sold in glass, plastic, or metal bottles or cans. The bill also proposes increasing reimbursement to redemption centers from one cent per container to three cents.

Shannon Moller, who manages Dubuque’s only bottle and can redemption center, said this increase could help them to stay open since inflation has them paying more for everything they use and need.

“Gas, electric, the price of the plastic bags, you can imagine we go through hundreds of them,” Moller said. “Since COVID actually we have to pay employees more because they can go down the street anywhere and make 16, 17 dollars an hour. We are so stipulated by that one cent that we cannot afford to pay that.”

Isenhart, a Democrat representing Iowa House District 100 in Dubuque County, mentioned that lawmakers believe the increase would also allow other redemption centers across the state to open. He said Iowa has seen a decline in independent centers over the last few years from a high of 213 statewide to 123 today. Of those, only 88 are approved to accept bottles and cans on behalf of retailers.

“As part of that, we give the retailers what they want, they do not have to take the cans and bottles anymore,” Isenhart said. “In fact, our bill prohibits them from doing that.”

Both Isenhart and Moller explained many retailers stopped taking bottles and cans back after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ COVID-19 emergency declaration. They said, even though the emergency declaration is now over, some retailers are still not taking them back.

Isenhart said the bill would also change the system, currently a private one, into a public one under the control of the Alcoholic Beverages Division.

Isenhart added that lawmakers will not take any direct action on this bill anytime soon. On whether the bill has any future, he mentioned it will depend on “public demand”.

