Iowa couple is hearing each other again after each received a cochlear implant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A couple in Alburnett can finally hear each other better after struggling with hearing loss. Jim and Roberta Carver each received a cochlear implant at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

“She doesn’t yell at me so much anymore because I can hear what’s going on,” Jim laughed.

The Carver’s have been married 40 years. For the last 20 years Jim says he noticed his hearing deteriorating in his right ear. It started during his time teaching P.E. and coaching football at Alburnett High School.

”We’d have pep rallies and you tried to get people to yell as loud as you could you know, go, fight everybody win and stuff and I knew then, I was going to be in trouble,” Jim said.

He eventually lost the ability to hear on his right side altogether. While his hearing loss happened over time, Roberta’s was sudden.

”I lost my hearing pretty much overnight about a year ago,” she explained.

Unable to recoup sound in her right ear, Roberta visited the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. That’s where she learned about cochlear implants, a device put in the inner ear to help people hear.

“Cochlear implant candidacy has changed and we’re working to try to bring awareness to cochlear implants and the benefits,” Camille Dunn told us, Director of the University of Iowa Cochlear Implant Program.

“After they had said I was a candidate, I said can you help him? And so they made an appointment for him that day,” said Roberta.

She got her cochlear implant in June, and Jim followed in October.

“We’re able to communicate with each other so much easier,” Roberta said.

They’re also able to stream the sound from their T.V. directly to their implants, and they can adjust audio as needed while out and about, all from an app.

“For me to have been totally deaf for ten years on that side, and then all of the sudden, know that there’s an opportunity for me to have a chance to get back to somewhat normal hearing, I hope is that other people know that there are things out there,” Jim explained.

While their hearing still isn’t perfect, the longtime football coach says cochlear implants have been a game changer.

