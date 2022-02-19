Finals are set for 2A state wrestling in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Class 2A wrestlers got Friday’s semifinal action started at Wells Fargo Arena.

Union freshman Jace Hedeman headlines the 106 pound class for Eastern Iowa. He won decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Benton Community senior Jaiden Moore hasn’t lost a match all year. He earned a fall and two major decisions on his way to the finals at 126 pounds.

Brothers Cooper and Gabe Sanders represented Vinston Shellsburg with wins at 145 and 152 respectively. Both with compete in Saturday’s final round.

Wyatt Voelker from West Delaware continued his undefeated season with bonus point victories on his way to the final round. He’s looking for his second state title.

Gavin Bridgewater from South Tama won his semifinal matchup in dramatic fashion, winning a 2-0 decision on his way to the 220 pound final round.

Solon’s Gage Marty continued his heavyweight winning streak with a sudden victory in the semifinals, he will represent the Spartans in the finals.

