Family of teen killed in Cedar Rapids still wanting to learn motive

By Brian Tabick
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of 15-year-old Tyliyah Whitis said there was a sense of relief knowing two people now face charges in the young girl’s death.

Whitis was found in a damaged car, in the parking lot of the Hawthorne Hills Apartment Complex in July 2021. Police received a call for a crash in the early morning hours when they arrived they found the teen in the front seat with a gunshot wound.

Last week police arrested 19-year-old Marshawn Jackson. He faces charges of first-degree murder, intimidation with a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Thursday, police announced they had made another arrest. 42-year-old Stacey Shanahan faces accessory and obstruction of prosecution charges.

“It’s never going to bring her back, of course, but at least the person responsible is off the street I know otherwise we ruined from his actions,” Amanda Guzzle, Whitis’ mother, said.

“My life will never be the same,” Michael Whitis, her father, said.

Guzzle and Whitis said they don’t want to know all of the details, but would like to know the motive behind their daughter’s death. Someone they say was a loving, hard-working, basketball player, and an aspiring small business owner.

“Why did they have to take her life; I just understand,” Whitis said.

“They took someone from this world who was very loved,” Guzzle said. “She was very, very, loved.”

The pain was still fresh for the two, but they will continue to cherish the memories they have.

“When she was a baby, she had this Little Tykes workbench,” Whitis said. “She just stuck underneath it.: That was really funny to me.”

Jackson will appear in court next week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

