Cold wind moves across the state

By Joe Winters
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gusts greater than 40 mph are possible ahead of a cold front poised to move across the state in the evening. A narrow band of snow could fall along this front. If it does there is a possibility of quickly reduced visibilities so stay weather aware. Northwest wind behind this front drops temperatures on Saturday with a quick turnaround again on Sunday with highs in the 50s. Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

