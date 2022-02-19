Cold wind moves across the state

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gusts greater than 40 mph are possible ahead of a cold front poised to move across the state in the evening. A narrow band of snow could fall along this front. If it does there is a possibility of quickly reduced visibilities so stay weather aware. Northwest wind behind this front drops temperatures on Saturday with a quick turnaround again on Sunday with highs in the 50s. Have a good night!

