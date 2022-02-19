Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday

Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rain and snow from Friday night’s cold front has moved out of Eastern Iowa, leaving behind a high-pressure system and arctic air. Temperatures Saturday morning were in the single digits, with wind chills in the minus single digits and minus teens. Daytime highs will stay cold on Saturday, only reaching the 20s.

However, southerly winds will return by Saturday night, helping highs on Sunday to reach the 40s and 50s. The chance for wintry mix and snow returns at the beginning of next week as another cold front moves through the area.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are at 1504 Highway 1, north of Mount Vernon, for a grain bin accident.
Four people rescued after grain bin rupture north of Mount Vernon
Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses
Max Meiborg.
Max Meiborg, Cedar Rapids Jefferson equipment manager, gets star turn in starting role
Expected snowfall totals in eastern Iowa on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Quick-moving band of snow or mix could create slick Friday evening travel
Joshua Hanisch, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and a...
Ankeny chiropractor gets prison in child sex abuse case

Latest News

Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday
First Alert Forecast
Cold wind moves across the state
Expected snowfall totals in eastern Iowa on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Quick-moving band of snow or mix could create slick Friday evening travel
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast