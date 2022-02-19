Cold temperatures are expected Saturday with warmer conditions on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rain and snow from Friday night’s cold front has moved out of Eastern Iowa, leaving behind a high-pressure system and arctic air. Temperatures Saturday morning were in the single digits, with wind chills in the minus single digits and minus teens. Daytime highs will stay cold on Saturday, only reaching the 20s.

However, southerly winds will return by Saturday night, helping highs on Sunday to reach the 40s and 50s. The chance for wintry mix and snow returns at the beginning of next week as another cold front moves through the area.

