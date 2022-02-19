Chicago school renamed to honor civil rights activist Tubman

CHICAGO (AP) — A school on Chicago’s North Side has joined the growing list of educational establishments to be named after abolitionist and civil rights activist Harriet Tubman. This week, officials unveiled a sign outside the Harriet Tubman Elementary School.

The school had previously been named for a Swiss American biologist who promoted racist ideologies in the 1800s. The Chicago school is the first to change its name after a newspaper reported several were named after slaveholders and racists. The city’s Board of Education may vote on an updated policy for name changes this month.

