ATHLETES ON: Resilience and bouncing back after a set back

ATHLETES ON: Resilience and bouncing back after a setback
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) — Whether it’s a sidelining injury or loss on the world stage, Olympic athletes know what it’s like to suffer major setbacks — and to bounce back. Most athletes who earn a chance to compete in an Olympic Games do not go home with medals. But many often go home having achieved a personal best: a career-high judging score or a faster race time.

For athletes, it’s evidence that resilience does yield a prize at the Olympics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

