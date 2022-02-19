Anamosa art gallery celebrates re-birth since fire nearly 5 years ago

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) -Nearly 5 years ago the Anamosa main street district was partially destroyed by a fire. Thou Art Gallery reopened in 2019 following the fire but decided to celebrate the growth that has come in the 5 years following the fire.

Originally KC Worman was told the building would be a total loss, but she and her husband worked with structural engineers to save the beloved old building.

“We are celebrating a rebirth of our gallery of the whole building because there were actually people that came in here and told us we had to tear the building down,” said KC Wortman. “My husband and I love old buildings and we weren’t having it. So we kept looking around till we found a structural engineer,”.

Thou Art Gallery represents more than 30 local artists and hosts art classes.

