University of Wisconsin-Platteville, state assembly looking to address substitute teacher shortage

UW-Platteville has put in place a new program that would allow students to work as substitute teachers while still getting their bachelor's degree.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wisc. (KCRG) - Wisconsin statute requires people to have an associate’s degree in order to work as a substitute teacher.

Faith Morga is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville studying elementary education with a minor in early childhood. Her short-term goal is to become a substitute teacher, which is something she hopes to do soon since she received an associate’s degree last spring.

”My mom actually substitutes at the high school I went to and she really likes doing it,” Morga said. “And they are really short-staffed.”

Dr. Jen Collins, UW-Platteville’s school of education director, confirmed that what Morga sees in her former high school is a statewide issue.

“We forget that teachers get sick, right? They have to take days off and we need substitutes in those classrooms to cover those classrooms and we have a shortage of those as well,” Collins said. “And it does impact instruction and it pulls teachers from their current classrooms in order to cover those students.”

But unlike Morga, many undergraduate education students do not have an associate’s degree, which is one of the requirements the state has in place for people wanting to work as substitute teachers.

”I get requests all the time: I am going home for winter break, I would like to go back and serve my school district from where I came, earn a little extra money, can I do that?” Collins said. “And I have always had to say no because it does not work within state statute.”

Now, the university is implementing a new program hoping to give these students a hand.

”We are trying to work on a different pathway that allows them to kind of have a stopping point halfway through: pick up the associates temporarily, so they can go get that substitutes license, then we revert them back to a bachelor’s so they can finish their four-year degree,” Collins said.

There are currently between 50 and 60 students enrolled in the program. Collins mentioned the plan is for them to receive their degrees in May and start subbing as soon as next fall.

The Wisconsin Assembly is also looking at a bill that would eliminate needing an associate’s degree. If passed, students who pass a background check, are enrolled in a teacher preparatory program approved by the state superintendent, are at least at the junior level, and have completed 15 hours of classroom observation could work as substitutes.

“I am so glad to see that that bill has come through, that the assembly is being responsive and understands that there needs to be an additional pathway,” Collins said.

Morga, on the other hand, said she was excited to see UW-Platteville implement the new program, saying education students could benefit from the time spent observing in the classroom.

“I think it is really good to actually get education students in the classroom so they actually understand how it works to actually be a teacher every day,” Morga said.

