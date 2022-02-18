Show You Care
Survey: farm prices, equipment sales soar across 10 states

(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers released Thursday says the strength of the economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states continues to drive farmland prices and farm equipment sales higher.

The overall economic index for the region grew to 61.5 in February from January’s 61.1.

Any score above 50 suggests growth. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says the region is benefitting from a combination of solid grain prices, low interest rates and strong agricultural exports.

The survey covers Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

