Some Iowa workers to soon receive pandemic-related worker retention bonuses

Gov. Kim Reynolds gave final approval to increase education funding for K-12 schools by 2.5%.
By WOI
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Qualifying workers will soon receive the $1,000 worker retention bonus that Gov. Reynolds announced in January.

The governor’s office released information on how teachers, law enforcement officers and childcare workers will receive the bonus on Thursday.

The Department of Education will issue the payments for qualifying teachers through the teachers’ employers.

Certified peace officers will receive the bonus in the regular paycheck after their local law enforcement agency requests the bonus through Iowa Grants Online. The requests will be reviewed by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

Department of Corrections personnel, including officers and medical personnel, will also receive the bonus in their regular paychecks.

Childcare workers will be able to apply on the Iowa Department of Human Services’ website later this month.

Teacher bonuses will be funded through federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency School relief funds, while officer bonuses will come from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act.

