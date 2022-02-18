Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County authorities say a man died after he was shot at an outdoor gun range near Princeton.
Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse, placed on administrative leave
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Hawthorne Hills apartments.
Woman charged in connection to shooting death of teen in Cedar Rapids
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80

Latest News

This photo shows a view of the Iowa Capitol Building, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Des Moines,...
Expert says Republican-proposed tax cuts could lower many Iowans’ tax bills
During a news conference Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the...
Reynolds signs education funding bill into law, touts ‘responsible’ increase
Iowa statehouse.
Iowa lawmakers advance bills addressing voting
IOWA IS BETTER THAN THIS EVENT
Iowa group discusses what they believe to be discrimitory state legislation
Ernst speaks at a Senate committee hearing.
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst voices support for biofuel rule