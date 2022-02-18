Show You Care
Quick recovery after a chilly day

By Joe Winters
Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clear sky and cold conditions are expected to start our Friday. We, however, are in for a turnaround with a strong SSW wind. Gusts greater than 30 are possible ahead of a cold front poised to move across the state in the evening. A narrow band of snow could fall along this front. If it does there is a possibility of quickly reduced visibilities so stay weather aware. Northwest wind behind this front drops temperatures on Saturday with a quick turnaround again on Sunday with highs in the 50s. Have a good night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

