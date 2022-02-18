Quick-moving band of snow or mix could create slick Friday evening travel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front that will drop temperatures across eastern Iowa once again will bring a threat for a brief period of wind-driven precipitation, according to forecasters.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of eastern Iowa, along with a Wind Advisory for others. Find the latest winter weather alerts here.

The front will sweep across eastern Iowa in a four- to five-hour period, starting in the northern portions of the state around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, and exiting the southeastern portions of the state by around 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“This precipitation will likely be in the form of snow, or a bit of a rain and snow mix, which could cause slick roads fairly quickly,” KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “An increase in wind speeds could further reduce visibility for a period of time and make driving conditions dangerous.”

Expect some slick roads, especially untreated surfaces. Sidewalks and parking lots could be treacherous as well. If traveling this evening, give yourself extra time to arrive to your destination if in an area affected by precipitation. Use caution by reducing speed and increasing stopping distance.

Snowfall totals will likely be light, ranging from a trace to as much as 1 inch, according to Winters. The far southwest portions of the viewing area will likely miss out on wintry precipitation altogether.

Temperatures continue to fall through the night, heading toward lows in the single digits above zero. Winds remain relatively strong, promoting below-zero wind chills on Saturday morning, according to Winters.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.