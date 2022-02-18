Over one-third completed Linn County’s marijuana diversion program in first year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 36% of people in Linn County’s marijuana diversion program completed it in the first year, according to a report from the Linn County Attorney’s Office.

The program started in January 2021 and allows somebody to get a first-time marijuana user offense possibly wiped off their record if completed. Its goal is to stop the negative effects of a marijuana offense like the ability to obtain housing, employment, or access to higher education.

Former Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden announced the program in 2020 after protests around criminal justice reform.

The program requires people to complete community service, substance abuse evaluations, and other requirements. Data shows the most common reason people didn’t complete the program was not following the community service requirement. Another common reason was people didn’t get a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with recommendations.

Data from a report released Thursday showed significant differences in successful completions across races, even though the sample size is small. Of those who are White, 21 of 42 people completed the program. While of those who are Black, 7 of 35 people completed the program.

