Number of businesses participating in Think Iowa City’s Restaurant Week triples from last year

By Libbie Randall
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Serving customers via delivery and take-out helped a lot of restaurants stay afloat during the pandemic, but for the first time in several years, there’s a huge sense of normalcy returning to the business.

Jessica Alexander has managed Reds Alehouse in North Liberty through most of the pandemic. Now, in 2022, she feels food service is finally returning to how it was before.

“I mean it’s February, but still we’re busier than we’ve ever been in the past two years and it’s really exciting. We have all of our tables out we’re open on Mondays again, we’re about to do patio season with all the tables out,” Alexander said.

Something as simple as seating at full capacity is something many businesses participating in Restaurant Week haven’t experienced in over two years. For Reds Alehouse and a lot of other places, this is the first year they get to participate in Restaurant Week.

“In 2020 we did the Foodie Fest and the Week of Specials After that, then in 2021 I don’t believe there was a Restaurant Week,” Alexander said.

Stacey Houseman, with Think Iowa City, said this year is different than any other for not only the restaurants but for the customers too.

“This is a way for us to really kind of encourage people to get out there and show their support for restaurants that had a really challenging time during the pandemic,” Houseman said.

Houseman added that it’s no secret why there’s a record number of participants in the first year these places can return to normal.

“The fact that there’s 60 restaurants that are participating this year really shows that restaurants are ready to cater to people, and to get people excited to come and stop in and try new things, and be like hey, we’re getting to the point where we want to see you again and we’re excited,” Houseman said.

Restaurant Week started on Friday, February 18, and goes through February 28. Restaurants include places in Iowa City, North Liberty, Coralville, and Solon. For a full list of restaurants and a way to get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

