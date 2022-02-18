No restrictions at High School Wrestling Tournament means business boom for Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - There are no fan restrictions at the Iowa High School Wrestling tournament this year, and that means a boom for businesses in Des Moines.

Last year, COVID-19 restrictions didn’t allow cheerleaders, managers or fans inside the Wells Fargo Arena.

Brock Conrad, the vice president of the group that focuses on tourism, said the event is a win for Des Moines’ economy this year.

“When you’re looking at the money that they’re spending in hotels, the money that they’re spending in restaurants and shops, most of which are all kind of local, locally owned in our region,” he said.

Conrad said they’re estimating about a $2 million economic impact for the region.

The tournament kicked off Thursday in Des Moines. It wraps up on Saturday.

