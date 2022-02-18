Show You Care
A milder Friday afternoon, then a powerful cold front tonight

Plan on a warmer Friday afternoon with highs into the 40s. Then tonight, a powerful cold front blows through with a little snow and a lot of wind!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off cold across eastern Iowa this morning. Plan on a quick rise to the lower 40s by this afternoon, then a sharp fall this evening as an Arctic front approaches from the northwest. This front is capable of wind gusts of around 50 mph and plummeting temperatures. There may be some snow showers along the front as well, which may reduce visibility and cause slick roads during the evening hours. This weekend, plan on a chilly Saturday with highs into the 20s, then another big spike in temperature to the 50s on Sunday. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

