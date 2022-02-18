Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Michigan holds on to beat Iowa 84-79

Keegan Murray scored 23 points with seven rebounds for Iowa, which had a three-game win streak...
Keegan Murray scored 23 points with seven rebounds for Iowa, which had a three-game win streak end. Patrick McCaffery added 13 points.(Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Moussa Diabate scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in the second half and Michigan beat Iowa 84-79.

Diabate, a freshman whose career high had been 15 points, was 12-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds for the Wolverines, who broke a seventh-place tie with the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten.

Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. DeVante’ Jones had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Keegan Murray scored 23 points with seven rebounds for Iowa, which had a three-game win streak end. Patrick McCaffery added 13 points.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Hoppman faces charges of domestic abuse assault with...
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with domestic abuse, placed on administrative leave
Heather Beck
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge in Independence
Logan Paul Voss, 24, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of homicide by vehicle –...
Man charged with running over, killing woman with truck in Bettendorf
A car crash took place.
One person killed, two others hurt in crash between semi, pickup on I-80
Scott County authorities say a man died after he was shot at an outdoor gun range near Princeton.
Man dies after being shot in head at Iowa gun range