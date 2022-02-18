Show You Care
Max Meiborg, Cedar Rapids Jefferson equipment manager, gets star turn in starting role

Jefferson junior Max Meiborg does it all as manager for the J-Hawk basketball team.
By Scott Saville
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Max Meiborg has been a loyal manager for the Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys basketball team, and Thursday he got his chance to put on a uniform and play in a game.

Not only that, but he also gets named an honorary Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Cedar Rapids Toyota, this week, becoming the third person in his family to do so after his brother and father.

Watch Scott’s report on Meiborg and see his big moment in Thursday night’s game!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

