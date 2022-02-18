Max Meiborg, Cedar Rapids Jefferson equipment manager, gets star turn in starting role

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Max Meiborg has been a loyal manager for the Cedar Rapids Jefferson boys basketball team, and Thursday he got his chance to put on a uniform and play in a game.

Not only that, but he also gets named an honorary Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Cedar Rapids Toyota, this week, becoming the third person in his family to do so after his brother and father.

Watch Scott’s report on Meiborg and see his big moment in Thursday night’s game!

