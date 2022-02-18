Show You Care
Lawyer charged by Durham seeks dismissal of indictment

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John...
A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting has asked a judge to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign who was charged by special counsel John Durham with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting has asked a judge to dismiss the indictment, calling it a case of “extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.”

Lawyers for Michael Sussmann say that if the indictment is allowed to proceed, it would “risk criminalizing ordinary conduct, raise First Amendment concerns, dissuade honest citizens from coming forward with tips, and chill the advocacy of lawyers who interact with the government.”

Durham is investigating potential government misconduct during the early days of the investigation into potential coordination between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

