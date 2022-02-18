Kernels scheduled opening day unaffected by MLB labor dispute

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An ongoing contract dispute between Major League Baseball and its players will not affect the Cedar Rapids Kernels’ season start, according to team officials.

Players in Minor League Baseball are not part of the contract between the Major League Baseball Players Association and MLB and are still allowed to play in the minor leagues during the lockout, the Kernels said in a statement released Friday. Major league players who are part of an MLB team’s roster cannot play in the minor leagues during the dispute.

The Kernels play their first home game of the season on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 6:35 p.m. against the Beloit Snappers. Tickets go on sale on Monday, March 14.

