Iowa Senate subcommittee hears arguments from student athletes regarding transgender sports bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Friday marks the first funnel deadline in the Iowa legislature.

Bills introduced in one chamber must receive approval from a full committee in that chamber to remain alive.

Two bills still alive address women and girls who are transgender and participate in sports in Iowa schools.

Legislation in the House covers competitions in private and public K-12 schools.

The legislation in the Senate is broader and includes universities, charter schools and community colleges.

The broader bill passed the Senate education subcommittee and full committee on Thursday. It now heads to the full Senate.

Student athletes spoke at Thursday’s subcommittee meeting.

One athlete said she believes passing this bill would put the sports she loves in jeopardy.

“I love doing the sports, I do, because I get to do them with my friends. If I was told I couldn’t participate with my friends I’d feel excluded,” said Gavy Smith, a transgender athlete. “I’d feel sad I couldn’t participate with friends like most girls my age.”

But some students said allowing athletes who are transgender to participate would create an unfair playing field.

“They are biologically male, and they have a lot more testosterone and their muscles develop differently, making them stronger,” said Ames 7th grader Poppy Malone.

The House Education Committee passed its bill on Monday.

It’s now up for consideration in the full House.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.