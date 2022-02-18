Show You Care
Iowa City police investigate suspicious package at Emma Goldman Clinic

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police were called to Emma Goldman Clinic for a suspicious package at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The nonprofit clinic is located at 227 North Dubuque Street.

Police, along with the metro bomb squad, are still investigating the situation.

Officials have not released additional details at this time.

