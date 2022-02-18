Hiawatha Police Department adds mental health liaison

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Foundation 2 Crisis Services’ has expanded its law enforcement liaison program to the Hiawatha Police Department.

That makes it the sixth law enforcement department in east, central Iowa to add the program.

It provides appropriate care for mental health-related emergency calls. The program responded to 662 calls in Fiscal Year 21.

“We have seen a significant decrease in the number of hours police are spending on mental health calls across the board,” said Kelly Zepeda, Mental Health Access Center and Law Enforcement Liaison Program Manager. “Together, we are helping communities learn about mental health, the issues it can present, and how we can help people advocate for services that will best serve their needs.”

Foundation 2 said Jason Miller will serve as the Hiawatha Police Department’s mental health liaison. Miller has more than 20 years of experience in mental health services.

Foundation 2′s Law Enforcement Liaison Program is also active at the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

