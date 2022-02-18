Show You Care
First responders at scene of grain bin accident north of Mount Vernon

First responders are at the scene of a grain bin accident just north of Mount Vernon.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A rescue operation is underway at the scene of a grain bin accident at 1504 Highway 1, just north of Mount Vernon.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies closed both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 1, rerouting traffic while crews worked.

Highway 1 has since reopened.

Officials have not reported additional details at this time. Stay with KCRG-TV9 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

First responders are at the scene of a grain bin accident just north of Mount Vernon.
