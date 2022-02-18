First responders at scene of grain bin accident north of Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - A rescue operation is underway at the scene of a grain bin accident at 1504 Highway 1, just north of Mount Vernon.

Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies closed both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 1, rerouting traffic while crews worked.

Highway 1 has since reopened.

Officials have not reported additional details at this time. Stay with KCRG-TV9 for updates on this developing story.

