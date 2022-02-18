Experience helped 3A wrestlers cruise through opening round of state wrestling championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Day two of the Iowa state wrestling tournament kicked off with Class 3A and Class 2A first round and first-round consolation matches Friday morning at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Here’s a look at some 3A matches:

Linn-Mar’s Kane Naaktgeboren got his man on his back and earned the pin. The sophomore is aiming for a title after coming in fifth last year.

Robert Avila Jr., a three-time champ at Lisbon, looks good in green representing Iowa City West at this year’s dual. He earned a pin in the first round as he looks to four-peat as a state champion.

Right next to him was West High teammate Hunter Garvin. He’s a two-time state champion in the 130′s and is now wrecking house at 152. He improved to 45-0 overall.

The Go-Hawks have plenty of Waverly-Shell Rock superstars. Aiden Riggins earned the pin in the opening round to improve to 40-0. Next year, he’ll be representing the Hawkeyes.

Tate Naaktgeboren, another 2021 champion was victorious at 170.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy got on the board, but it was a nail biter. Alex Koch earned a last second takedown after being tied at three apiece to take the match.

Then, all eyes were on two-time state champ Ben Kueter. He has never lost at the varsity level and didn’t start today as Keuter racked up the tech fall.

Class 1A first round and first-round consolation begin at 6 PM.

