Class 1A caps off opening round of Iowa state wrestling tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Class 1A first round was the night cap of Thursday’s action at the Iowa state wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Class 1A matches:

Since it’s the year of the Iowa girl, why don’t we start with one? Sigourney-Keota’s Reanah Utterback follows up a girls state title with a great showing against the boys. Utterback was one of three girls to wrestle on the opening day of the traditional tournament.

Lisbon’s Brandon Paez, won the 120-pound crown as a freshman, came in second as a sophomore, so he knows how to get to the podium. He earned the technical fall in his match.

It’s not a party until Don Bosco enters the building. What’s a party without a little funk? Garrett Funk has been rolling at 132 pounds. He took care of business with a pin.

Lisbon’s Cade Siebrecht already matched his older brothers Cobe and Cooper with one state title. Now, he’s looking to surpass those legends with a second as he pulls off the win in his dual.

Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold means trouble for the rest of the state. He earned the pin as he aims for another title at 170.

Aiden Zook had a great match for North Tama. He secured a late takedown, making those Red Hawks happy.

At heavyweight, East Buchanan’s Cody Fox got a slick reversal, powering him to a victory.

The quarterfinals and semifinals get going on Friday. Action begins at 9 A.M.

